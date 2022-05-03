Amy Schumer, Whoopi Goldberg, Rosanna Arquette and More Stand Up for Abortion Rights: ‘Get Your Boots Off Our Wombs’

×

On Monday, Politico published a leaked majority draft opinion from the Supreme Court that revealed the justices have privately voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, which has kept basic abortion rights legal since its 1973 ruling. Should the Court go through with electing to overturn the landmark court case, the ruling’s protection of the federal right to an abortion would be destroyed, leaving abortion rights an issue subject to state governments.

The news has caused a wave of condemnations from celebrities across the entertainment industry.

On Instagram, Amy Schumer posted an announcement that she would be attending a Planned Parenthood protest in New York City on Tuesday at Foley Square. In the caption of a post saying “To the streets,” Schumer tagged Maine senator Susan Collins, who attracted a wave of criticism in 2018 when she cast the deciding vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. “Hope you have a great day @susancollinsforsenate remember when you chose your career over womens being tested as humans and all the other assholes who caused this,” Schumer wrote.

 

Also on Instagram, Busy Phillipps drew attention to the contrast between the Met Gala and the news occurring at the same time by captioning her post “the Gilded Age,” referencing the Met Gala theme of “Gilded Glamour.”

On the episode of “The View” that aired on Tuesday, host Whoopi Goldberg gave a fiery speech about the decision. Goldberg has previously publicly discussed having an abortion when she was a teenager.

“This is my body and nobody… you won’t let me make my decisions about my body?,” Goldberg said on “The View.” “You are not the person to make that decision” she began. “The reason abortion came about — women in this country lived forever with it being illegal. Okay? Women, when they decide something is not right for them, they’re going to take it into their own hands. Well, we got tired of tripping over women in bathrooms, public bathrooms, who were giving themselves abortions because there was nowhere safe, nowhere clean, nowhere to go. This law came about because people wanted people to have somewhere safe and somewhere clean. It has nothing to do about your religion.”

“This is not a religious issue, this is a human issue. If you care about me as a human being, you should know three things. Getting an abortion is not easy. Making that decision is not easy. It’s not something people do lightly, it’s not something you can just do,” Goldberg passionately stated. “It is a hard, awful decision that people make. If you don’t have the wherewithal to understand that, to start the conversation with, ‘I know how hard this must be for you.’ If you’re starting it by telling me I’m going to burn in hell, then you’re not looking out for me as a human being, whether I subscribe to your religion or not, and that is not OK.”

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton wrote on Twitter that “70% of people want Roe upheld,” and urged her followers to take action against the ruling.

Amber Tamblyn called the decision “A political act of violence against us.”

Author Jodi Picoult offered sharp words regarding the ruling.

