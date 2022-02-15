Prince Andrew Settles Sex Assault Case

Prince Andrew has reached an out of court settlement in respect of his sex assault case.

The case was brought against the prince, who is also known in the U.K. as the Duke of York, by Virginia Guiffre. She claimed the prince had sexually assaulted her three times when she was 17. Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied the allegations.

In a letter submitted to the New York District Court on Tuesday, Guiffre’s lawyer, David Boies, wrote:

“Dear Judge Kaplan:

We write jointly with counsel for defendant to advise the Court that the parties reached a settlement in principle of the above-referenced action. The parties anticipate filing a stipulation of dismissal of he case within thirty (30) days.

In the interim, the parties request that the Court suspend all deadlines and hold the action in abeyance.

We appreciate the time and effort the Court has devoted to this matter.”

“Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out of court settlement,” the parties said in a joint statement. “The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms. Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed). Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepted that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.

“It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others. He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

More to come…