L.A. County to End Indoor Mask Mandate

Los Angeles County is expected to lift its indoor mask mandate on Friday, March 4, as local health data backs the latest COVID-19 policy shift, NBC Los Angeles reports.

The decision comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially placed L.A. County in the “low” category for COVID-19 activity.

Businesses can choose to retain their own mask requirement for both employees and customers.

Regardless of vaccination status, masks will still be required in health care facilities, transit centers, airports, aboard public transit, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and long-term care facilities.

In a briefing on Thursday, L.A. Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said a surge plan would be put in place, should cases spike after the mask mandate is lifted.

Ferrer also announced that vaccination verification will no longer be required at outdoor mega-events, including at theme parks, sports stadiums and large outdoor concert venues. Proof of vaccination will also no longer be required at indoor portions of bars, lounges, nightclubs, wineries, breweries and distilleries.

However, these updated vaccine regulations will not affect the city of Los Angeles and West Hollywood, who will continue to require vaccines for bars, indoor restaurants, gyms and movie theaters, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Also announced today, Universal Studios Hollywood will no longer require masks or proof of vaccination at the amusement park. Still, Universal Studios “strongly” encourages mask-wearing while indoors at the theme park.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced recently that California is moving beyond the “crisis” stage of the pandemic and will thus loosen regulations.