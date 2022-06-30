Ketanji Brown Jackson Sworn in as First Black Woman on the Supreme Court

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in to the Supreme Court on Thursday, making history as the first Black woman to serve as a Justice. But the historic moment comes at a fraught time for the Court and the United States, as many Americans are still furious and reeling after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade less than a week ago.

In a brief ceremony on Thursday, Chief Justice John Roberts read Jackson the constitutional oath in the West Conference Room, with Jackson’s family in attendance. Then, Justice Stephen Breyer, whom Jackson is succeeding, read her the judicial oath. Breyer originally hired Jackson as a clerk during his 1999-2000 term.

“On behalf of all of the members of the Court, I am pleased to welcome Justice Jackson to the Court and to our common calling,” Roberts said during the ceremony to applause.

Roberts said there will be a more formal ceremony for Jackson in the fall, but the swearing in will allow her to begin her duties as a judge effective immediately.

“She’s been anxious to get to them without any further delay,” Roberts said.

“With a full heart, I accept the solemn responsibility of supporting and defending the Constitution of the United States and administering justice without fear or favor, so help me God,” Jackson said in a statement issued by the court, according to the Associated Press. “I am truly grateful to be part of the promise of our great Nation. I extend my sincerest thanks to all of my new colleagues for their warm and gracious welcome.”

Jackson was confirmed as the newest Justice in April by a 53-47 confirmation vote in the Senate that mostly fell along party lines. She will be the fourth woman currently serving on the Supreme Court — another first — alongside Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Amy Coney Barrett. She joins a majority conservative bench, which has been harshly rebuked by liberals in the wake of Roe v. Wade’s reversal.

