Karen Bass Rolls Out More Celebrity Endorsers in Race for L.A. Mayor

Karen Bass announced a fresh round of celebrity endorsements on Monday, as she looks to highlight her ties to the entertainment industry in her campaign for L.A. mayor.

Bass’ supporters include actors America Ferrera, Kerry Washington and Colman Domingo — all of whom have been involved in Democratic politics on the national level in recent years.

Bass is running against Rick Caruso, who has also emphasized his Hollywood ties during the campaign, including support from Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry.

Both candidates have vowed to be an advocate for the film and TV industry, which receives $330 million annually in California tax credits. A bill to extend the credit for an additional five years was postponed until next year, meaning the city’s new mayor may have an opportunity to weigh in on it.

In a press release, Bass emphasized her role in creating the tax credit in 2009, when Arnold Schwarzenegger was governor and Bass was speaker of the state Assembly. The first version of the credit distributed $100 million per year through a lottery system.

Bass has also promised to expedite city approvals for new soundstage projects, open up city-owned properties for location shoots and to encourage more filming in L.A. neighborhoods.

The Bass campaign shared a statement from Rosario Dawson, who has previously tweeted her support for the congresswoman.

“Karen is the only candidate who shares our democratic values, is committed to choice and has the experience and track record of tackling the difficult and complex problems affecting our city,” Dawson said in the statement. “I’ve seen her work first hand and I know how deeply she cares about Los Angeles; That’s why I’ve been inspired to see so many from the entertainment community recognize this and rally behind her.”

Bass also highlighted her family connection to the industry, noting that her grandmother worked as a teacher and entertainer at MGM Studios in the 1930s.

Her campaign provided a lengthy list of other Hollywood endorsements, many of whom have been public about their support for her campaign previously. They include: Adam Rodriguez, Alfre Woodard, Aloe Blacc, Alyssa Milano, Angela Gibbs, Chelsea Handler, Chris Silberman, Connie Britton, Cristela Alonzo, Don & Bridgid Coulter Cheadle, D Smoke, Dulé Hill, Issa Rae, Jane Fonda, JJ Abrams & Katie McGrath, John Legend, Ken Jeong, Kym Whitley, Lil Rel Howery, Magic and Cookie Johnson, Marla Gibbs, Norman Lear, Piper Perabo, Robin Thede, Samuel L. and LaTonya Jackson, Steve McKeever, Tracee Ellis Ross and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Caruso has previously touted the support of Ted Sarandos, Evan Spiegel, Scooter Braun, Bryan Lourd, Dana Walden, George Lopez, Sean Bailey, and Adam Aron.