President Joe Biden Tests Positive for COVID Again in ‘Rebound’ Case

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again on Saturday afternoon.

Biden shared the news himself through his official Twitter account.

“Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again. This happens with a small minority of folks,” the president wrote. “I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still at work and will be back on the road soon.”

According to a letter from the president’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, Biden will not resume any treatment for COVID-19 as he has experienced “no reemergence of symptoms” and “continues to feel quite well.”

However, the president will still enter “isolation procedures” as to prevent spreading the virus, with essential staff from the White House, Secret Service and other bodies performing duties from a socially distanced proximity.

Biden first tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21, but since seemed to have recovered from the virus in the past week, testing negative on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Biden’s positive case is described by O’Connor as a matter of “rebound” positivity.

“Acknowledging the potential for so-called ‘rebound’ COVID positivity observed in a small percentage of patients treated with PAXLOVID, the President increased his testing cadence, both to protect people around him and to assure early detection of any return of viral replication,” O’Connor wrote in his letter.

O’Connor’s statement concludes with the statement that he will share any major developments regarding the president’s health condition and treatment plan.

Biden shared a message Tuesday after first testing negative for COVID-19.

“Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support,” the president wrote.

Shortly after testing negative, the president emerged in the White House’s Rose Garden to make statements regarding COVID-19. Biden highlighted the more transmissible BA. 5 variant as a matter of concern, emphasizing the importance of wearing a mask when around crowds.