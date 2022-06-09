How to Watch the Jan. 6 Committee Hearings

On Thursday night, the first public hearing regarding last year’s Jan. 6 Capitol attack will take place, after over 10 months of investigation from a group of lawmakers.

The first hearing will begin at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on Thursday. A formal schedule for the rest of the hearings hasn’t been publicly announced, but there are expected to be six hearings over the course of June and July. ABC News, CBS News and C-SPAN will all broadcast live coverage of the first hearing on their channels. Their coverage can be viewed online through live TV services such as Hulu Live TV.

The hearings will see the committee of U.S. representatives — chaired by Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and including Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Elaine Luria (D-VA), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Pete Aguilar (D-CA), Stephanie Murphy (D-FL), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) — present evidence regarding the Jan. 6 attack, which saw over 2,000 people invade the Capitol building in order to disrupt the electoral college vote count. During the first hearing, the committee will provide their opening statement, giving an overview of the events of Jan. 6. Future hearings are expected to focus on Trump’s actions during Jan. 6 and his response to the attack, how he and his allies attempted to undermine the electoral process following election day and recommendations for policies to prevent similar events from occurring.

The committee reportedly interviewed over 1,000 people as part of the investigation. Expected witnesses for the hearings include Marc Short, the chief of staff for former Vice President Mike Pence, as well as Pence’s chief counsel Greg Jacob and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. A full witness list has not yet been announced.

Although committee members have yet to publicly disclose their findings, Cheney recently spoke about the investigation with CBS News, saying that it pointed toward an organized attempt to disrupt the election, one she referred to as an ongoing threat.

“It is extremely broad. It’s extremely well organized. It’s really chilling,” Cheney told CBS News. “I have not learned anything that has made me less concerned.”