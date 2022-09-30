Investigation Discovery Launches ‘No Excuse for Abuse’ Campaign for Domestic Violence Awareness Month (EXCLUSIVE)

Investigation Discovery is launching a campaign for Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, Variety has learned.

The initiative, “No Excuse for Abuse,” is designed to raise awareness about the crisis of domestic violence, furthering the network’s commitment to educating viewers about the complex dynamics of domestic violence.

In partnership with the organizations One Love Foundation and No More, ID will present on-air resources, public service announcements and tools that bring awareness to various forms of domestic violence. In addition to sharing information across social and digital during the month of October, ID will also air several programs that shine a light on the detrimental effects of domestic violence in relationships, financial and emotional abuse.

“Domestic violence does not discriminate against race, gender, economic status, sexual orientation or age and it can occur in many forms, some more recognizable than others,” said Jason Sarlanis, president of crime and investigative content for linear and streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, in a statement provided to Variety. “Here at ID, we are committed to using our platform to empower victims to identify abusive situations, find resources and safely exit if they choose, support survivors to help them thrive and educate people on how to prevent unhealthy relationships for themselves and their loved ones.”

The network’s campaign is in partnership with two organizations that are working to end domestic violence. One Love Foundation is a national nonprofit that was founded in 2010 and focuses on ending abuse and creating healthier relationships; the organization has educated over two million young individuals through in-person educational workshops and millions more online. The No More Foundation, which launched in 2013, is dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault by spreading awareness, promoting cultural change and offering educational resources and tools; No More has more than 1,800 allied organizations and chapters around the world.

The campaign is supported by a newly-created website that is dedicated to the cause. ID will be encouraging its audience to engage on social media using the hashtag #NoExcuseForAbuse, and make donations to nonprofit partners by texting “NoExcuse” to 707070.