Fourth of July Parade Shooting in Highland Park, Illinois Leaves at Least Five Dead, 16 Injured

A shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill. has left at least five people dead and 16 others injured, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Reports indicate that shots were heard approximately 10 minutes after the parade had commenced at 10 a.m. CT.

Highland Park PD have described the situation as an “active incident.” The police department of Evanston, Ill., a nearby town, has stated that the shooter remains at large.

Highland Park’s government has informed residents to avoid the downtown area, though its initial statement did not specifically reference that a shooting had occurred. The city posted the message to its official Facebook page at 10:45 a.m. CT.

“Highland Park Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park. All 4th of July events have been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. Take shelter if in downtown HP. More information will be shared as it becomes available,” reads the statement.

Highland Park mayor Nancy Rotering shared the same message on Twitter.

Neighboring towns such as Deerfield, Ill. have reportedly canceled their own official Fourth of July festivities since the incident began in Highland Park.

Chicago Sun-Times columnist Lynn Sweet shared a brief video of the parade’s abrupt conclusion. The footage shows groups of people fleeing from the area. Sweet also shared images of noticeably bloodied individuals from the area.

Actress Rachel Brosnahan shared that she was raised in Highland Park and called the Fourth of July parade “a highlight of the year for so many families.”

“I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone,” Brosnahan wrote. “No words.”

The Highland Park shooting comes amidst a recent string of devastating mass shootings in the United States. In late May, 19 students and two adults were killed by a gunman at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Days before, another gunman opened fire on a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y. while livestreaming his attack on Twitch.

Calls for stricter gun control laws have been reignited across the United States in recent months.

More to come…

