Gavin Newsom Secures Reelection as California State Governor

California Governor Gavin Newsom is poised to stay in office for a second four-year term following his win at the 2022 state gubernatorial election on Nov. 8.

The Associated Press quickly called the race after polls closed in the state.

BREAKING: Democrat Gavin Newsom wins reelection for governor in California. #APracecall at 8:00 p.m. PST. https://t.co/2nlgpji7ac — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 9, 2022

The outcome is unsurprising given Newsom’s sweeping success at California’s top-two primary on June 7, where the incumbent Democrat went head-to-head with Republican state senator Brian Dahle. Newsom received 56.2% of the votes, reflecting a total of nearly 4 million voters, whereas only 17.5% of voters cast their ballots in favor of Dahle.

The discrepancy in voters parallels a drastic difference in the amount of financial contributions raised for both candidates. While Dahle operated his election campaign on a $2.2 million budget, Newsom received almost ten times that for a total of $21.4 million.

Newsom’s win comes just a year after a fruitless attempt by some Californians to recall the standing governor. 62 percent of voters were against Newsom’s removal, according to the results of the September 2021 recall election, which is the same percentage of voters who cast their ballots in favor of Newsom during the 2018 gubernatorial election.

The Democrat campaigned on a platform of increased legislative action, specifically targeting new climate and energy bills as well as measures that address mental health and homelessness.

“As your governor, I promise you, whatever challenges come our way, I will always lead California based on compassion, common sense, telling the truth, following science, treasuring our diversity and defending our democracy,” Newsom said to voters in his first reelection ad. The principles upon which Newsom alleges his leadership to be based off of are reiterated across his campaign site.

At the root of Newsom’s liberal-leaning policies is his pro-choice stance on abortion. After Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, the Democrat announced the state of California would become an abortion sanctuary for residents of other states who lack access to reproductive health procedures. To codify this initiative on a state level, Newsom pushed for voters to support Proposition 1 on the midterm ballot.

Rumors of Newsom running for President have been temporarily put to rest as a result, despite the politician broadening his national presence in pro-life states as of recent.