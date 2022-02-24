Florida House Passes ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

The Florida state House of Representatives passed the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill on Thursday, The Hill reports. The legislation would limit discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

The legislation, officially titled the Parental Rights in Education bill, passed in a 69-47 vote. All Democrats, plus seven Republicans, voted against the act. Next, it will move to the state Senate, where similar legislation is already being considered.

Introduced by Republican state Sen. Joe Harding, the bill would ban classrooms from discussing LGBTQ+ topics that are not considered “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.” The bill would also allow parents to take legal action against school districts they believe to be in violation of the law.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signaled support for the bill, but has not expressly said whether he will sign it if it reaches his desk.

Pro-LGBTQ+ groups have widely condemned the bill. In a statement shortly after the vote, advocacy group Equality Florida said, “If signed into law, these bills will have disastrous impacts on classrooms and workplaces.”

More to come…