Donald Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Bid

Donald J. Trump will run for President of the United States again. The former president announced his campaign Tuesday evening during a rally event near his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

“In order to make American great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States,” Trump said near the conclusion of his speech at the event. “Together we will be taking on the most corrupt forces and entrenched interests imaginable. Our country is in a horrible state. We are in grave trouble. This is not a task for a politician or a conventional candidate, this is a task for a great movement that embodies the courage, confidence and spirit of the American people.”

Axios published a report on Nov. 4 that Trump was eyeing a Nov. 14 announcement. According to the article, “Trump plans to surf the GOP’s expected post-midterm euphoria to build momentum for his own effort to retake the White House.”

Axios’ Jonathan Swan also predicted, “Look for Trump to take credit for Republican victories across the board — including those he propelled with his endorsements, and even those he had nothing to do with.”

Trump has long alluded to a 2024 presidential bid in an effort to reclaim the White House after initially claiming the 2020 election was “rigged.” At a recent rally in Sioux City, Iowa, Trump said, “In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again… Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you — very soon. Get ready.”

Trump was impeached twice, the first time in December 2019 after a formal House inquiry found he had solicited foreign interference to help his reelection bid in 2020. He was impeached a second time in January 2021, one week before his term expired, for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. A single article charging Trump with impeachment against the U.S. government and “lawless action at the Capitol” was introduced with over 200 co-sponsors. Most recently, Trump was subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 Committee to testify about his involvement in the insurrection.

More to come…