Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Taps David Michael Jerome as CEO

Hospitality industry veteran David Michael Jerome has been named president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the organization that administers the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the trademark for the iconic Hollywood sign.

Jerome takes the reins as of April 18. He succeeds previous Chamber president Rana Ghadban, who parted ways with the organization last September. Former Chamber leader Leron Gubler has served as president emeritus during the past few months while the Chamber conducted an executive search. The Chamber marks its 100th anniversary this year.

“We are thrilled for David to join this dynamic community and lead the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce,” Nicole Mihalka, chair of the Chamber of Commerce board. “His visionary leadership and commitment to transforming businesses and improving lives will help us elevate the Hollywood experience for all.”

Jerome comes to the position after serving in the same role for the El Paso, Texas Chamber of Commerce. Previously, he served as senior vice president for corporate services and corporate responsibility at InterContinental Hotels Group, and had roles at AB InBev and General Motors Corporation. Aside from his business experience, he is the curator for TEDx at El Paso and is an adjunct professor of corporate enterprise at the college of business administration at the University of Texas, El Paso.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is one of the most high-profile business advocacy chambers in the world, famous for holding the trademark for the iconic Hollywood sign, and acting as an administrator for the star tributes added annually to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.