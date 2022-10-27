Chris Meledandri, Issa Rae and Austin Beutner on How Proposition 28 Could Bring a Brighter Future for Public School Children in California (Guest Column)

Media, technology and entertainment have a diversity problem. Barely 5% of films are directed by Latinos and less than 4% by people of Asian descent, while only 1% of venture capital funding is invested in companies with Black founders and just 5% of music executives are Latino. Plenty of stories have been written about how film and TV directors, screenwriters, music executives, animators, architects and technology creators don’t reflect the diversity of our society, but progress in this area remains slow. We can take a meaningful step forward in addressing this issue by starting in our public schools where almost three-quarters of the students are kids of color.

Employers have launched a number of well-intentioned efforts to increase the diversity of their workforces, but these steps have yet to significantly change the picture. It’s not hard to understand why. Much of what companies have done so far is to open their doors, literally and figuratively, to hiring people from more diverse backgrounds. That’s a good thing and an important step, but alone it will not be sufficient. Too many children won’t make it to the front door because they haven’t been provided with the education they need to get there. Many of the jobs of today and tomorrow rely on critical thinking, problem solving and creative expression — exactly what students learn from an education that includes arts and music. Unfortunately, barely 1 in 5 public schools in California has a full-time arts or music program.

Study after study has shown the many benefits when the arts are part of a well-rounded education. School attendance is better. Students feel connected and supported with their social and emotional needs while they learn to express their thoughts and feelings. Academic outcomes improve. The research is well summarized in a 2021 report “Art for Life’s Sake” by the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Participation in the arts will better prepare the six million students in California public schools for jobs in California’s creative economy.

We have an opportunity to take a dramatic leap forward in this area. Prop 28 on the November California ballot will address the lack of access for public-school children by providing about $1 billion, each year, in funding for arts and music education, without raising taxes. Schools serving children in low-income communities would receive almost twice the amount of additional funding, helping children who are more likely to lack access to arts education.

The initiative includes strict accountability measures to ensure the funds are spent as intended to directly benefit students. It prohibits schools from diverting existing funds away from arts and music education. Schools and school districts would be required to publish reports showing what specific arts programs were funded, how they align with state standards and what impact the program is having on students. And, importantly, local school communities can decide how the funds should be spent to serve the unique needs of their children.

When Californians open their Voter Guide, they’ll see arguments favoring the initiative while the opposing page will be blank but for the words “No Argument was Submitted in Opposition.” As the New York Times has noted, it’s rare a ballot measure in California has no opposition.

But this is about much more than a ballot initiative. This is an opportunity to lead the way in creating opportunity for children and connecting them to a brighter future. California has led the country in many ways including efforts to create a just and equitable society and policies to combat climate change. Home grown technologies have powered us into the 21st century and the work of our talented artists and storytellers is shared with audiences around the world. Now we can lead the way in making sure public-school children are not left behind. There is no stronger statement of our values we can make than by providing children with a good education. It’s the path out of poverty for many and the promise of opportunity for all.

Please help turn this dream into a reality and join us in voting Yes on 28.

Chris Meledandri is the producer of the “Despicable Me” franchise and founder and CEO of Illumination. Issa Rae is an actress, writer and producer. Austin Beutner is the former Superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District and the author of Proposition 28.