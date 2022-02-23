Anne del Castillo Re-Appointed NYC Commissioner of Media and Entertainment

Anne del Castillo has been reappointed as the commissioner of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday.

Del Castillo was first appointed as commissioner of media and entertainment in 2019, shortly before the pandemic, by former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. In her role, del Castillo focuses on partnering with all areas of New York’s creative economy, including the film industry, the nightlife sector and the theater industry. Prior to her appointment, del Castillo served as chief operating officer and general counsel for the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment for four years. She came to New York City government with over 25 years in experience in production and media, and previously served as the vice president of development and business affairs at PBS.

“I am honored to be re-appointed by Mayor Adams to continue the important work of recovering and strengthening New York City’s media, entertainment and nightlife sectors,” del Castillo said during the appointment ceremony. “These industries are vital to our vibrant culture and economy — generating $150 billion and 500,000 jobs pre-pandemic — and define our city as a global capital.”

Adams also announced that Andrew Kimball will serve as president and executive officer of the New York City Economic Development Corporation, and that Lindsay Greene will serve as chief executive officer of the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation. Del Castillo, Kimball and Greene will serve as members of Adams’ economic development team, tasked with helping to aid the recovery of the New York City economy across all sectors following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am thrilled that Anne del Castillo will be remaining New York City’s commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment,” Patricia White, president of the Theatrical Wardrobe Local 764 IATSE Union said in a statement. “She is a good friend to the entertainment industry and worked hard throughout the pandemic to be sure that behind-the-scenes workers were able to stay as safe and healthy and return to their jobs as quickly as possible. Anne knows how important the entertainment industry is to the fabric of our city. Congratulations, Anne.”