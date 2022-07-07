Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Apparently Shot During Campaign Speech

Shinzo Abe, a former prime minister of Japan, was apparently shot during a campaign speech on Friday in Nara, according to the Associated Press and NHK public television.

NHK camera footage showed him collapsed on the street, holding his chest, with the broadcasting corporation reporting that he is experiencing heart failure. Abe was rushed to the hospital following the incident and a male suspect has been arrested at the scene on the suspicion of attempted murder, according to NHK. The ex-leader was making a campaign speech ahead of Sunday’s election for Japanese parliament’s upper house.

The attack on Abe undoubtedly comes as a shock to Japan, a country with some of the strictest gun control laws in the world. According to Business Insider, if a Japanese person seeks to buy a gun, they must attend classes, pass a written test and achieve more than 95% accuracy on a shooting-range test. They are also subjected to a mental health evaluation and background check, including interviews with friends and family. The class and written exam must be retaken every three years, and the only guns available are shotguns and air rifles.

Abe is the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history, having held office from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020. He announced his resignation from the post in August 2020 citing his ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease.

More to come…