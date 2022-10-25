New U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Reappoints Michelle Donelan as Culture Secretary

New U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has re-appointed Michelle Donelan as culture secretary.

Donelan was appointed by Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss, who lasted only 44 days as Prime Minister before she was dramatically forced to resign last week.

Donelan was formerly universities minister and education minister, the latter role lasting only two days in Boris Johnson’s cabinet before she was among a wave of ministers who resigned their posts as they lost confidence in Johnson. He eventually stepped down in July and was replaced by Truss in September.

The Rt Hon Michelle Donelan MP @michelledonelan has been reappointed as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport @DCMS. #Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/mLSEanaPf6 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) October 25, 2022

Just two days after Donelan was appointed secretary of state for the department of digital, culture, media and sport, she found herself tasked with the enormous responsibility of overseeing arrangements for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, including the organization and marshalling of the enormous five-day long line to see the monarch lying in state.

Donelan’s department also oversees briefs as disparate as children’s access to social media, major sporting events including soccer championships, cultural events such as the Eurovision Song Contest and the oversight of public broadcasters including the BBC and Channel 4.

Donelan’s predecessor in the department, Nadine Dorries, had been determined to privatize Channel 4 and eradicate the BBC’s license fee, which funds 70% of the broadcaster’s output. Donelan has not yet publicly stated where she stands on either of those issues.

Before moving into politics, Donelan worked in marketing for Sky before moving to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) as a marketing manager. She was at WWE for three years.

Donelan is the tenth U.K. culture secretary in as many years while Sunak is the third Prime Minister in four months.