Sky’s ‘This England,’ Premiere League Soccer, National TV Awards Postponed, as Mark of Respect to Late Queen Elizabeth II

In the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, the U.K. has postponed several scheduled events as a mark of respect.

Sky has postponed the scheduled launch of Michael Winterbottom’s Boris Johnson drama “This England,” starring Kenneth Branagh, from Sept. 21 to until after the official period of mourning, to Sept. 28.

The Premier League has postponed this weekend and Monday evening’s soccer games. The FA has confirmed that soccer fixtures across the Barclays Women’s Super League, Barclays Women’s Championship, the Vitality Women’s FA Cup, and the Isuzu FA Trophy, will be postponed this weekend and that all soccer fixtures across the National League System, Steps 1-6, including the Vanarama National Leagues, the Women’s Football Pyramid, Tiers 3-7, and matches across grassroots soccer in England will be postponed.

In alignment, all EFL soccer fixtures from Sept. 9-10 September are also postponed.

ITV and Indigo Television have decided to reschedule this year’s National Television Awards from Sept. 15 to Oct. 13.

Meanwhile nonstop coverage of events following the death of the Queen continue across all U.K. broadcasters. Sky News will broadcast a highlights program at 9pm each night presented live from Buckingham Palace by Trevor Phillips, featuring pictures of the day and key figures involved in the day’s ceremonies as well as the people who’ve witnessed them, including Saturday’s Accession Council and the Queen’s Lying in State.

On Friday, Sky Showcase and Sky Arts will show a new documentary: “Elizabeth II: A Life of Duty,” a look back at the life of the Queen, followed by “The Queen’s People” and “King Charles – The Third Modern Monarch” on Sky News, Sky Showcase, and Sky Arts on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Sky News will not carry advertising across this weekend or throughout Monday.

Meanwhile on ITV on Saturday, “ITV News: The Proclamation of the King” will cover King Charles III’s formal accession to the throne. This will be followed by a documentary narrated by Nicola Walker, “Our Queen, The People’s Stories,” where people from all walks of life reflect on meeting the Queen and share how those moments affected their lives.

In “The Queen in Her Own Words,” narrated by Julie Etchingham, speeches, letters, broadcasts and personal memoirs are used to reveal the public and private side of Queen Elizabeth II over nearly a century of tumultuous change.

“Queen and Country,” narrated by Alison Steadman, explores the Queen’s love of life in the countryside across Scotland, Norfolk and Windsor through the eyes of those who came into contact with her and shared her passion for the rural life.

Cinemas remain open at the moment, but are likely to close on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

The Society of London Theatre and U.K. Theatre have advised that theaters will remain open for the duration of the period of national mourning up until the funeral.

Theaters across the U.K. will be dimming their lights at 7pm for two minutes each evening as a mark of respect, which is theater’s traditional way to honor those that have passed.