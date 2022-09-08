Queen Elizabeth II Under Medical Supervision, Doctors ‘Concerned’ About Her Health

Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remain under medical supervision,” the palace said in a statement.

The BBC has suspended regular programming to monitor the Queen’s health with live broadcasts from the news teams.

Queen Elizabeth, who turned 96 in April, has not been hospitalized and remains at Balmoral Castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands. Prince Charles has traveled to Balmoral with his wife Camila, the Duchess of Cornwall, according to the BBC. The Queen’s other children – Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – are also at Balmoral, and Prince William and Prince Harry are en route, according to ITV. Prince Harry is understood be accompanied by his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Prince William’s wife, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, is currently remaining in Windsor with her three children, who are currently at school.

The New York Times reported that the Queen looked “frail” on Tuesday during a meeting with Liz Truss, the incoming British Prime Minister. She appointed Truss while at Balmoral, instead of traveling to London for the event. Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson also went to Balmoral for a formal farewell from the Queen. It marked the first time a prime minister had been appointed, or tendered their resignation, outside of Buckingham Palace during the Queen’s 70-year reign.

On Wednesday evening, Queen Elizabeth canceled a virtual meeting with members of the Privy Council after her doctors advised her to rest, according to the Times.

The news marks a sharp turn in public concern for the Queen’s health, as many politicians offered well wishes for her.

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” Truss tweeted Thursday. “My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

“My prayers, and the prayers of people across the [Church of England] and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today,” Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said in a statement. “May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral.”