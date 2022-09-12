Long Queues, Airport-Style Security to View Queen Elizabeth II Lying-in-State, U.K. Culture Department Warns

Those wishing to view the late Queen Elizabeth II Lying-in State from Sept. 14, will have to face long queues and airport-style security, guidelines issued by the U.K.’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) have warned.

During the Lying-in-State period, the Queen’s closed coffin will rest on a raised platform, known as a catafalque, inside Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster, aka the Houses of Parliament. Members of the public attending will file past the catafalque to pay their respects.

“If you wish to attend the Lying-in-State, please note that there will be a queue, which is expected to be very long. You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving,” state the DCMS guidelines.

“Large crowds are expected, and there are likely to be delays on public transport and road closures around the area,” the guidelines add. “Visitors will go through airport-style security and there are tight restrictions on what you can take in. Only small bags are permitted.”

Stewards and police officers will patrol the queue. The police are likely to conduct searches along parts of the queue and the airport-style security will be at the entrance to the Palace of Westminster.

“Antisocial or inappropriate behavior (including queue-jumping, excessive consumption of alcohol or drunken behaviour) will not be tolerated and you will be removed from the queue,” the guidelines add. “Dress appropriately for the occasion to pay your respects at the Lying-in-State. Do not wear clothes with political or offensive slogans.”

The Queen’s Lying-in-State at the Palace of Westminster opens to the public at 5pm on Sept. 14 and will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on Sept. 19, which is the day of the funeral.