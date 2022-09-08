World Mourns Queen Elizabeth II, From Helen Mirren to Elton John: ‘The Epitome of Nobility’

Leaders and celebrities around the world are mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 on Thursday, ending a historic 70-year reign over the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Her son and heir, King Charles III, said: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said in a statement: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era. In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her. An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity.”

Liz Truss, who recently assumed office as U.K. Prime Minister, told reporters outside Downing Street, “We are all devastated. It is a day of great loss, but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy.”

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “This is our country’s saddest day. In the hearts of every one of us there is an ache at the passing of our Queen, a deep and personal sense of loss – far more intense, perhaps, than we expected.

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Commonwealth country India, said: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of U.K. in this sad hour.”

The loss of the Queen was felt across the entertainment industry as well, with tributes from Sir Elton John, Sir Michael Jagger and Dame Helen Mirren.

For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family. pic.twitter.com/3JLILZDKwK — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 8, 2022

My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and all the people Her Majesty inspired throughout her lifetime of service. pic.twitter.com/r5pjncyCu8 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 8, 2022