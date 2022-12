Pope Benedict XVI has died at his residence in the Vatican after an extended illness. He was 95.

Benedict led the Catholic Church from 2005 to 2013, when he resigned due to ill health. He was the first pope to do so since 1415.

The Vatican said in a statement on Saturday: “With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.

“Further information will be provided as soon as possible.”

