Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make First Public Appearance in U.K. Since 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first public appearance in the U.K. since stepping down as senior royals in March 2020.

The couple, who are now based in California, returned to Britain for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations marking her 70 years on the throne. Although they kept a low profile during Thursday’s Trooping the Color ceremony, they were in full view at Friday’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, where their entrance drew loud cheers from the gathered crowd outside.

Senior members of the Royal Family congregated at the iconic cathedral for the service, although the Queen was absent after announcing on Thursday evening local time that she had felt “discomfort” during Thursday’s activities and would sit out the service.

More to come. 

