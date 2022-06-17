Julian Assange Extradition to U.S. Approved by U.K. Government

The U.K. government has approved the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the U.S. where he will face spying charges.

U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel signed the extradition order on Friday, following a British judge approving the extradition in April, which left the final decision to the U.K. government.

A U.K. Home Office spokesperson said: “Under the Extradition Act 2003, the Secretary of State must sign an extradition order if there are no grounds to prohibit the order being made. Extradition requests are only sent to the Home Secretary once a judge decides it can proceed after considering various aspects of the case. On June 17, following consideration by both the Magistrates Court and High Court, the extradition of Mr. Julian Assange to the U.S. was ordered. Mr. Assange retains the normal 14-day right to appeal.”

“In this case, the U.K. courts have not found that it would be oppressive, unjust or an abuse of process to extradite Mr. Assange,” the spokesperson added. “Nor have they found that extradition would be incompatible with his human rights, including his right to a fair trial and to freedom of expression, and that whilst in the U.S. he will be treated appropriately, including in relation to his health.”

U.S. prosecutors have indicted Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks’ publication of leaked military and diplomatic documents detailing alleged U.S. military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, in 2010 and 2011. The charges could lead to a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison.

Assange has the right to apply to the U.K. High Court for leave to appeal against the decisions of both the District Judge and Patel’s decision to order extradition. An application must be made within 14 days of him being notified of the Home Secretary’s decision. Assange will only be surrendered to the U.S. when all avenues of legal challenge are exhausted.

Assange has been held at London’s Belmarsh prison from April 2019.