Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham Pay Homage to Queen Elizabeth II

The Beckhams have paid fulsome tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was laid to rest after a lavish state funeral on Monday.

On his instagram account, chef Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, who was on the cover of Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood issue in August, posted several pictures of the late Queen and penned an emotional note.

“There are no words to express my sadness at the loss of our esteemed Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen,” Beckham wrote to his 14.4 million Instagram followers. “Collectively, as a nation, we can only hope to show the world what she has shown us with her leadership and grace. It is our duty as the people of Great Britain to carry on her legacy within each of us, in all of our actions and how we live our lives. Amidst the sadness, we have to remember that this is also a time to celebrate all that she did for us. We will be forever grateful. Rest In Peace, Queen Elizabeth.”

Beckham’s father, soccer great David, who had queued for 13 hours to see the Queen lying-in-state, also posted on Instagram and shared pictures of the late monarch and her family.

“Our Queen is home.. Today we said a final farewell to Her Majesty The Queen,” David Beckham posted to his 75.3 million Instagram followers after the funeral. “This week the world has mourned the loss of a unique , inspirational & caring leader. People from all walks of life came together in their thousands to show gratitude for our beloved Queen. Alongside the incredible ceremony and tradition we have watched a loving family grieve for a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with dignity and dedication. Her legacy of service and devotion to duty will endure…Long live the King..”

Former Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria Beckham also wrote a stirring post to her 30.3 million followers.

“I’ve spent the last week reflecting on the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and how she was a powerful source of inspiration not just for me, but for so many around the world. The ultimate icon in every way and the epitome of elegance, she will live on in our hearts and minds forever. I offer my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family at this time, and we join them in mourning the loss of our beloved Sovereign.”

Victoria and David Beckham’s son, soccer player Romeo Beckham, posted to his 3.6 million Instagram followers: “A moment in history as we remember, mourn and celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Thank you for your service Your Majesty.”