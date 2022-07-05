Boris Johnson’s Government Faces Potential Collapse as Top Ministers Quit

Boris Johnson’s government is facing collapse following the resignations of two high-profile ministers who have stepped down in protest of the prime minister’s conduct amid numerous scandals.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid — both of whom are close to the prime minister — resigned from their roles on Tuesday evening, local time, in the span of 30 minutes. Their resignations follow revelations that Johnson appointed disgraced Member of Parliament Chris Pincher as his deputy chief whip despite being aware of previous allegations of sexual misconduct against Pincher.

“I am instinctively a team player but the British people also rightly expect integrity from their Government,” said Javid in his resignation letter, as reported by the BBC. “The tone you set as a leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country. Conservatives at their best are seen as hard-headed decision makers, guided by strong values. We may not have always been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest.”

Continued Javid: “Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public are concluding that we are now neither. The vote of confidence last month showed that a large number of our colleagues agree. It was a moment for humility, grip and a new direction. I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership — and you have therefore lost my confidence too.”

Meanwhile, Sunak in his letter echoed some of Javid’s concerns.

“The publicly rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognize this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning,” said Sunak.

Johnson faced a no-confidence vote last month, and emerged victorious though only by a narrow margin. In the final June 5 vote, 211 Conservative MPs voted for Johnson while 148 voted against. He needed 180 votes for him to remain in office.

More to come.