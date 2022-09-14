BBC to Livestream Queen Elizabeth II Lying-in-State at Westminster Until Funeral

A livestream of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lying-in-state in Westminster Hall will be available from the BBC until Her Majesty’s state funeral on Monday (Sept. 19).

“The BBC will be offering a dedicated live stream of Her Majesty The Queen’s lying-in-state for those who want to pay their respects, but who cannot come to London, or who are physically unable to queue,” read a statement from the corporation. “For those who are unable to attend, the dedicated live stream will be an option to enable people to join the vigil virtually, and pay their respects from wherever they are.”

The livestream will be available from 5pm BST on the BBC homepage, the BBC News website and app, iPlayer, the BBC Parliament channel, the red button digital service and internationally at bbc.com/news.

The Queen’s coffin was transported from Scotland to London on Tuesday (Sept. 13) where, at time of publishing, it is currently being held at Buckingham Palace. On Wednesday afternoon it will be adorned with the Imperial State Crown and transported from the palace to Westminster Hall in a 38-minute journey. The cortege will include King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry, who will walk behind the coffin while guns fire at Hyde Park and the bell at Big Ben tolls.

Her Majesty will then lie in state at Westminster Hall until Monday morning, when she will be transported to her final resting place at Windsor Castle, beside her late husband Prince Philip.

Hundreds of thousands of mourners are expected to file past the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall as she lies in state over five days, with tens of thousands already lining up along the banks of the River Thames to get a chance to pay their respects. Some have been camping since the beginning of the week to be among the first secure a spot while others further down the queue have been told to expect waits of up to 30 hours to make it past the coffin.