Wilco Advertised Its New Album as ‘Country.’ It’s Not, Exactly, But There’s a Reason We Still Care About Genre (Column)

For the last 25 years, almost, the group Wilco has been running away from any sort of descriptive tag that has “country” in it, as a suffix or anything else, after Jeff Tweedy’s previous band, Uncle Tupelo, helped kick off the wave of alt-country that continues to be a fixture of modern American music as we know it. Of course, no matter how far they strayed, if you had ears to hear, the influence never really went away. Now, ironically and deliberately, they’ve done a 180 and embraced that qualifier, with some qualifications, in an album titled “Cruel Country,” preceded by an entire essay Tweedy wrote explaining why they’d stopped trying to get rid of the albatross around their neck and, for the length of this record, at least, re-embraced country music.

So now that the Wilco-loving world has heard “Cruel Country,” which came out this weekend, does it actually sound like a country album, or most people’s idea of one? Yes, you could say, for two or three or maybe even four songs out of its 21-song length. But the shortest answer is: No, not so much. Now, with the band embracing country, as then, with the group denying it, you could boil it down to a Shakespearian phrase: The band doth protest too much.

That doesn’t mean that fans should start a class-action suit against Wilco for false advertising — or that “Cruel Country” isn’t one of the year’s best albums. And it doesn’t even mean that there isn’t value in Tweedy jumping in and being willing to do what so many other artists refuse to and affix a genre tag to his music, even if, in this case, it ends up being a slightly misleading one. These are useful discussions to have. Isn’t country music allowed to evolve into whatever Tweedy says or thinks it is, the same way rock ‘n’ roll means a thousand different things to a thousand different people, none of them having much to do with Chuck Berry? And if the re-embrace of a seminal style just made for a good press story (and looking at the surprisingly high number of clicks Variety‘s original announcement story about “Cruel Country” got, I’d say it did)… well, here’s to a band, any band, having an interesting story to tell about its album, even if there’s some oversimplifying to be had in the sales pitch.

But Tweedy has something to pitch with this new album that goes beyond style: he’s selling a metaphor, and a promising one, based on the homonymal associations of the C-word. For the Chicago-based band’s 12th studio album (and first in eons to be recorded live, together, in the studio), not only had Wilco “gone country” with the sound, but the album was to be largely about a country — these United States — and explore Tweedy’s ambivalent feelings about both. It sounded brilliantly high-concept; who wouldn’t want to hear a record of modern protest songs, as performed by the Buckaroos?

“Cruel Country” is a long album — 21 songs spread across two CDs, for those who still buy ’em — and there’s really only about a fourth of it that adheres to the promised “my country music, ‘tis of thee” model. Tweedy is leading his crew primarily in a folk-rock direction, driven by his acoustic guitar, however often a stray dobro or steel guitar fills in flavor. Now, if you really did come in wanting to hear Wilco by way of Bakersfield (or Twenty-Nine Palms), there are a couple of tunes midway through that really do go into full-on Gram Parsons mode. One of them is “Falling Apart (Right Now),” the C&W scorcher that was released as a preview track when the album was first announced, featuring Nels Cline on the how-low-can-you-go baritone guitar.

That teaser was uncharacteristic of the whole, though: For the most part, it’s country if you consider “Blood on the Tracks” country. (And maybe “Blood on the Tracks” is? Sure, let’s go ahead and have that argument.) The album is full of world-weary sing-alongs, characteristic of Tweedy’s solo albums as well as group efforts, pockmarked by experimental tempo changes and a hint of synths or even a cosmic sound effect that prove Wilco Machs II and III have not totally been left behind.

Wilco Jamie Kelter Davis

As promised, Tweedy has a few things to say about nationalism… fleetingly. The album is front-loaded with some of these, leading you to maybe believe it’ll be more polemical than it finally turns out to be. “Dangerous dreams have been detected / Streaming over the southern border,” he sings in the opening lines of the opening song, “I Am My Mother,” throwing out some literal imagery about a hot-button topic before retreating into more symbolic language. The title track, which follows, has him embracing and rejecting patriotism in the same sarcastic breath: “I love my country like a little boy… I love my country stupid and cruel,” he sings, suggesting that “all you have to do is… kill yourself every once in a while” if you want to maintain an unwavering faith in the American dream. By the third song, “Hints,” the singer is hinting at the very darkest side of a country that’s a breeding ground for militia-like thinking, saying, “There is no middle when the other side / Would rather kill than compromise.” His solution for how to reconcile oneself to an America torn this asunder: “Adjust your eyes to the light / Let them roll with pride / Focus your mind on the fight / And keep your hand in mine.” The second half of that chorus is the more hopeful and emotional takeaway, but I also love the first half, when he proposes eye-rolling as the proper response to doom-scrolling.

And… that’s it, almost, for the politics. As good as those songs are, “Cruel Country” is at its most remarkable when it moves on from the topical subject of nationalism into timeless matters of universalism. That is, he’s most interesting when he’s actually, semi-literally pondering the nature of “The Universe,” or “Many Worlds” (yes, those are back-to-back song titles here), and it’s not even ponderous. In that same essayistic statement of purpose where Tweedy talked about how this record would explore both meanings of the word “country,” he also half-joked that it would be a lot about death. Even then, he tried to tie that in with the slow demise of American triumphalism. But the songs that are about one individual figuring out his transitory place in the galaxy and how to go about living and loving as a relative speck work just fine — spectacularly, even — without having to throw any additional symbolic weight about the United States upon them.

“Many Worlds” is the album’s eight-minute centerpiece, offering a spooky piano set against the crackling sound of an electrical storm on this or some other planet. It feels like you should be listening to it in a planetarium, until it reverts to a long, earthier instrumental coda that suggests a rootsy “Layla.” “Story to Tell,” meanwhile, sounds like nothing if not a John Lennon “Imagine” outtake with a barely perceptible ghost-steel part. “Mystery Binds” really gets away from country, or even Americana — it’s like a great, lost ’60s psychedelic-pop B-side.

In most of these songs, Tweedy sounds less concerned with America’s sins than his own. In “Hearts Hard to Find,” he wonders why he’s so callous to most people’s deaths (“I could lie and say / It makes me sad / There’s something wrong with me / Maybe I’m just bad”). Contradicting himself, maybe, he expresses empathy for suffering people in other lands in “All Across the World” (“I can see what other people go through… I bet it would kill me or you… In a hurricane’s eye, people die, just living their lives”). He announces, via a song title, that “Darkness Is Cheap,” and admits he’s “ashamed of who I am when I’m in pain.” Admitting that he has screwed up in love is a given, and he wonders aloud whether it’s too late to save a love that he took for granted while his gaze was fixed on a hopeless-feeling Big Picture. “The world is always on the brink / And love is dumber than you think,” he admits. If you’ve ever been self-aware enough to sincerely apologize for your solipsism, only to revert right back to your navel-gazing ways, Jeff Tweedy has got your number.

(Amid all the Very Serious subject matter he is addressing here, let’s also offer kudos to the funniest song Tweedy has ever written, “A Lifetime to Find,” which is basically his takeoff on the bluegrass standard “O Death,” as re-popularized by “O Brother.” Suffice it to say that the song is a conversation that culminates in the final verse with Death itself addressing Tweedy: “O’ Jeff, don’t obsess…”)

A lot of this thematic material is typical to Wilco, but if Tweedy wants to place it within the framework of country music, however loose a frame that may end up being, there’s something to be said for that. He’s run away from country before, and with modern country as a genre being identified with the sins of a Morgan Wallen, it’s not hard to understand why anyone with an inclination toward Americana would bolt from the C-word right now. So if Tweedy now thinks he wants to run toward that fire, more power to him — even if on a practical level, you can say that “Cruel Country” is a folk-rock record with a few big bites of Burritos in it.

And the album could just as easily have been called “Cosmic Country,” by the time Tweedy is done surveying a landscape that goes well beyond earthly maps and style borders. “When I look at the sky / I think of all the stars that have died / Many worlds collide / None like yours and mine,” he croons. “The universe / Could be worse / It’s the only place there is to be.”

The closest equivalent to this personal mysticism in any medium might be how Terence Malick’s “Tree of Life” mixed up heartland family life with dinosaurs and a representation of the big bang, as if of course all this stuff belonged in the same movie. It’s ineffably beautiful, the way Tweedy pulls it off, and as Eric Church once sang: Put that in your country song.