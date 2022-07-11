Lennon and McCartney; Taylor Swift and Bon Iver; Billie Eilish and Finneas: An AI Analysis of Dynamic Songwriting Duos (Guest Column)

MyPart is a Tel Aviv-based music-tech company focused on AI powered song search, analysis and matching. It has developed a proprietary technology for finding songs that match creative and commercial needs by deeply analyzing music, lyrics and sound. It maximizes music catalog utilization by rediscovering long-forgotten gems for labels, publishers, music supervisors and creative industry executives in TV/film, gaming and advertising, while enabling the instant discovery of songwriting talent from around the globe.

From Rodgers and Hammerstein to Lennon and McCartney, co-writing has been a long-standing tradition in popular music. A quick review of the songwriting credits for chart-topping songs in 2021, however, reveals that today’s hits feature multiple writers in unprecedented numbers. In fact, the solo singer-songwriter hit has all but disappeared from pop over the past decade. A 2020 review of data by Rolling Stone found that “it takes, on average, roughly five writers to write a hit song,” while Billboard claims that “since the beginning of the 21st century, a mere 13 of the 283 songs to top the chart have just one credited writer.” In 2018, Travis Scott brought this trend to new (almost absurd) heights, breaking the record for most writers credited on a single song with a whopping 30 collaborators on “Sicko Mode,” while 2021 saw Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” break a Grammy Award record with 11 songwriters contributing to the song of the year nominee.

Cynics might explain this trend by pointing to the multitude of copyright lawsuits and subsequent court settlements imposing the inclusion of additional writers on a particular song for fee/royalty-splitting purposes (see: “Uptown Funk”). But the truth is, crafting a pop hit is more often than not, a joint effort. Collaboration is simply part of the pop DNA.

* * *

Can we evaluate the contributions of each individual writer to the collaborative creative process? We chose several pop icons who achieved mass commercial and critical success with both types of writing, and embarked on a journey to understand the qualitative differences between their works, as well as to determine how their collaborations affected their songs’ contextual, lyrical, and musical aspects. We enlisted the artificial intelligence of MyPart’s SongCrunch platform to analyze dozens of songs individually and collaboratively crafted by these iconic duos, in order to discern what exactly each artist brings to the proverbial table.

Our analysis focused on three primary aspects: