Trouble, Atlanta Rapper Behind ‘Bring It Back’, Dies at 35

Mariel Semonte Orr, an Atlanta rapper better known by his stage name Trouble, has died at 35.

The “Bring It Back” rapper, who was also known as Skoob, was reportedly caught in a fatal shooting altercation in Atlanta on Saturday night while sitting in his car. He had performed the same night, only hours before the incident.

Orr’s death was confirmed by his label, Def Jam Recordings, in a post on Sunday morning.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones and fans of Trouble,” the label wrote. “A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented.”

Details surrounding his death have been limited to friends and family members, who have shared message of their grief to the public.

One day before his death, the rapper tweeted he would be navigating the Atlanta streets with caution. He wrote: “Its toooooooo many 12 of for me tonight IM GOIN HOME!! Yall move smoove outchea.”

Orr’s debut mixtape, “December 17th” (ranked number 23 on Complex’s “The 25 Best Mixtapes of 2011” ), was released in April 2011. He went on to release two full studio albums: 2018’s “Edgewood” and 2020’s “Thug Love.” “December 17th” included Trouble’s breakthrough hit, “Bussin,” which was remixed by Yo Gotti, Waka Flocka Flame and Trae the Truth. Orr was also included on XXL magazine’s list of “15 Atlanta Rappers You Should Know” in 2013.

The rapper was later signed with Mike WiLL Made-It’s imprint, Ear Drummer Records via Interscope Records. In 2014, Mike Will also signed Rae Sremmurd and Two-9 to the label. The American record producer shared his condolences on Instagram with a series of photos, writing “Rest Easy Skoob.”

Trouble’s last full-length studio effort was 2020’s “Thug Luv” featuring 2 Chainz, Boosie Badazz, City Girls, Jacquees and Scalez. Critics pointed to this album as Trouble’s best work yet, stating he had really “come into his own sound,” as one review put it.