Zendaya Honors Ronnie Spector: ‘Thank You for Sharing Your Life With Me’

After Ronnie Spector died on Wednesday, Zendaya — who is set to play the early rock-and-roll titan in an A24 biopic — took to Instagram to honor the late singer.

“This news just breaks my heart. To speak about her as if she’s not with us feels strange as she is so incredibly full of life,” Zendaya wrote. “There’s not a time I saw her without her iconic red lips and full teased hair, a true rockstar through and through. Ronnie, being able to know you has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

Added Zendaya, “Thank you for sharing your life with me, I could listen to your stories for hours and hours. Thank you for your unmeasured talent, your unwavering love for performing, your strength, resilience and your grace. There is absolutely nothing that could dim the light you cast. I admire you so much and am so grateful for the bond we share. You are a magical force of greatness and the world of music will never be the same. I wish everyone got to experience you the way I did. We celebrate your beautiful life and give you all the flowers you so rightfully deserve. Rest in great power Ronnie. I hope to make you proud.”

The film will follow the life and early musical career of the Ronettes leader, who helped launch the girl group to international success with the hit “Be My Baby.” Spector, an executive producer of the biopic alongside Zendaya and Jonathan Greenfield, personally selected the “Euphoria” star to portray her. Producers A24 and New Regency have acquired Spector’s life rights for the film, in addition to her autobiography “Be My Baby,” which the singer wrote with Vince Waldron. The biopic is produced by Marc Platt, with Jackie Sibblies Drury eyed to write the script.