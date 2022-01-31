Zedd to Open NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas

Grammy-winning DJ and producer Zedd will open the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in Los Vegas.

The National Hockey League (NHL) announced Monday that the performer will kick off the party by performing a set during player introductions. The NHL previously announced that Machine Gun Kelly will headline the annual hockey game, taking the stage during the second intermission.

The 2022 Honda All-Star Game will broadcast live on ABC in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada beginning at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

Zedd is best known for collaborating with vocalists to create pop mega-hits. From debuting with Foxes on his Grammy-winning single “Clarity” in 2012 to collaborating with Alessia Cara on “Stay” in 2017, which gained him another Grammy nomination, the Russian-German artist’s songs have been streamed billions of times around the world. After releasing “The Middle” in 2018 with Maren Morris, he was nominated for another three Grammy awards, including record of the year, song of the year and best pop duo or group performance.

His production credits include Katy Perry’s “Never Really Over,” “Beauty and a Beat” by Justin Bieber, and three songs from Lady Gaga’s 2013 album Artpop, including “G.U.Y.” In 2014, he collaborated with Ariana Grande on the triple-platinum hit “Break Free.”

A multi-hyphenate artist, Machine Gun Kelly’s 2020 album, “Tickets To My Downfall,” debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and has garnered more than 3.6 billion streams and 2.5 million sales.

The All-Star Weekend, hosted by the Vegas Golden Knights, will take place at the T-Mobile Stadium beginning on Feb. 4 with the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook at 4:30 p.m. PT, followed by the big game the next day. The event will also feature the 2022 Truly Hard Seltzer NHL Fan Fair, a four-day festival hosted at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6.