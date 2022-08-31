Yungblud to Perform at Three Sunset Strip Venues in One Night, Amazon Music to Stream Concerts

To celebrate the release of his self-titled new album, British rapper-singer Yungblud has announced “Occupy the Strip,” which will see him performing at three legendary venues on Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip on September 8, with the concerts being livestreamed globally via the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

Yungblud says, “Some of the most iconic artists have played shows at these venues on the Strip. I played some of my first shows here, the first show back after Covid. It seemed the perfect way to celebrate my new album to cause some carnage and play three shows back-to-back with as many of my fans as possible. It’s going to be insane, and I can share it with my family all over the world via the livestream. Get all your mates together and celebrate the new record with me! It’s gonna be mad.”

Michael Pukownik, Amazon Music head of genre marketing, says, “Yungblud taking over the Sunset Strip is one of those once-in-a-lifetime moments that cannot be missed,” said , says, “Amazon Music is proud to livestream this event to Yungblud’s fans around the globe. It’s going to be wild.”

Fans can RSVP to attend here.

The album, which drops September 2 on Locomotion/Geffen Records, includes such previously released songs as “The Funeral” (the video of which features Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne), “Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today,” “Memories Ft. Willow” and “The Emperor,” which was recently announced as the official 2022/23 anthem for ESPN’s College Football Season.

Yungblud recently completed headlining tours of Europe, Australia and New Zealand and will be playing festival dates this fall, including Riot Fest in Chicago, Louder Than Life in Kentucky, Firefly in Delaware, After Shock in Sacramento, Calif. and Austin City Limits in Austin, TX.