Music Industry Moves: YoungBoy Never Broke Again Signs With Motown

On the heels of YoungBoy Never Broke Again‘s “The Last Slimeto” album, which was released on Aug. 5 as the rapper’s final obligation to Atlantic Records, Variety has confirmed that the artist — also known as NBA YoungBoy — has signed a deal with Motown.

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but signing was highly competitive, according to sources.

YoungBoy, whose real name us Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, hails from Baton Rouge, Louisiana and first signed with Atlantic Records back in 2017. He went on to release four albums, the latest of which is poised to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, unseating Bad Bunny. NBA also issued a slew of mixtapes, causing a public rift with his label when his mixtape “Colors” was removed from streaming platforms. His devout fanbase launched a petition in response to demand YoungBoy be released from his contract and given his master recording rights.

The 22-year-old artist has made no secret of the kind of money he was looking for in a new deal: $60 million, he’s posted on social media.

+ Deezer has promoted Agnes Bliah to B2B Marketing Director, where she will be inaugurating a brand new entity within the streaming service, which is the fifth largest in the world (including China-only Tencent). In her new role she will be responsible for developing, implementing and driving Deezer’s partnerships & B2B marketing strategy globally. She is based at the company’s Paris headquarters.

Prior to joining Deezer last year, Bliah was global business director for the Midem conference and over saw the conference’s first Executive Women in Music event.