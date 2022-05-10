Young Thug and Gunna Charged in Massive Gang Activity and Racketeering Bust

Rappers Young Thug and Gunna have both been named as part of a sprawling indictment in Fulton County, Atlanta, alleging criminal activities in and their affiliation with the gang Young Slime Life, aka YSL, according to legal filings obtained by Variety. The news was first reported by journalist Michael Seiden at metro Atlanta news network WSB-TV.

Young Thug was arrested on charges of gang activity and conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) on May 9. The mugshot above was released to the media.

Gunna has also been charged with one count of conspiracy to violate RICO, but has not been taken into custody at this time.

The indictment includes 28 total defendants affiliated with Young Slime Life, and charges them with 56 counts related to gang activity and racketeering.

Young Thug and Gunna are two of the fastest-rising rappers of recent years and are currently at the height of the careers. Thug’s October 2021 album “Punk” became his third to debut at number one on the Billboard 200, including a project released earlier that year. He was also featured on Drake’s viral single “Way 2 Sexy” late last year. Meanwhile, Gunna’s new album “DS4Ever” debuted at number one in January, and he was the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” just last month.

Thug is the founder of YSL Records, to which both rappers are signed, along with Lil Keed and Strick. The duo have collaborated on numerous songs together, including Gunna’s recent hit single “Pushin P.”

Gunna also attended last week’s Met Gala in New York City.