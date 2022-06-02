Young Thug Denied Bond in RICO Case Against YSL

Rapper Young Thug was denied bond at a hearing on Thursday in Atlanta for his role in the alleged Young Slime Life gang.

In his announcement of the decision, Judge Ural Glanville said that he believes Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is a danger to the community and could intimidate witnesses if released. Glanville also said he has “some concerns” about Williams being a flight risk.

“There has been significant proffers about Mr. Williams being a danger to the community,” Glanville said in his decision. “In particular, the state’s proffer that they have taken proffers from other gang members — people who are in this particular indictment and others who are not in this indictment — that he is the leader of the gang, he is dangerous and if he crosses them he’ll kill them or their families.”

However, Glanville said he could “reconsider” his decision on bond should Williams’ attorneys file additional motions. Williams was initially denied bond on May 23, but his attorney Brian Steel demanded emergency bond due to the alleged “inhumane conditions” Williams was experiencing in jail. Thursday’s hearing also allowed for Steel to continue as Williams’ attorney, after his involvement in the case was questioned due to an alleged “conflict of interest.”

Machine Gun Kelly and 300 Entertainment co-founder Kevin Liles both provided testimony to the court that Williams should be released. Williams participated in the hearing via video call from jail.

Williams was arrested last month, along with 27 others associated with the alleged Young Slime Life gang (which shares the same initials as Thug’s Young Stoner Life record label), for violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The 56-count indictment includes charges of murder, drug and gun possession, robbery, witness intimidation, carjacking, theft and drug dealing. Several other well-known rappers were also named in the indictment, including Gunna, who was denied bond in May. The trial date is currently set for Jan. 9, 2023.