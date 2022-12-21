Young Thug’s Brother Negotiates Plea Deal in YSL Case

Young Thug’s brother entered a negotiated guilty plea on Dec. 20 as part of the highly publicized indictment alleging criminal activities relating to the group YSL, which prosecutors claim is not only a record label called “Young Stoner Life” but also a “violent street gang.”

Quantavious Grier, who raps under the moniker Unfoonk, pleaded guilty to one count of violating the state’s RICO act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Grier’s original 12-year sentence was split into two years being commuted to time served and the other 10 years on probation. He will also have to serve 750 hours of community service, maintain a curfew, and he is not allowed to contact his brother — whose real name is Jeffery Williams — or any of the people involved in the indictment.

Grier is the fifth out of the 28 original defendants to have entered a negotiated guilty plea. Earlier this month, Gunna invoked the “Alford plea,” as he maintained his innocence but accepted the punishment of a guilty verdict. He received a four-year suspended sentence and will be subject to special conditions including 500 hours of community service. At the time, the “Pushin P” rapper released a statement he wanted to “make it perfectly clear that I have not made any statements, have not been interviewed, have not cooperated,” and said he had no intentions of participating in the upcoming January trial.

Prosecutors have previously argued Williams, who remains in custody, is one of YSL’s leaders and founders while the defense holds its stance that it’s just a record label.

In his statement, Gunna expressed deep gratitude for his association with YSL music and that he was looking onward “as an opportunity to give back to my community and educate young men and women that ‘gangs’ and violence only lead to destruction.”

The group was first charged in May with 56 counts related to gang activity and racketeering. The case sparked media attention and controversy not only because it involved two of hip-hop’s biggest names, but also because the court was using the rapper’s lyrics as evidence of their alleged crimes. Using lyrics as evidence in criminal trials has become a highly controversial practice and in September, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed The Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act, which restricts the use of rap lyrics as evidence in court in California, which the Black Music Action Coalition called a “crucial step in the right direction” of not injecting racial bias into court proceedings.