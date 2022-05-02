The Yeah Yeah Yeahs Return With New Music and Tour Dates

Early 21 st century New York rockers the Yeah Yeah Yeahs — singer Karen O, guitarist Nick Zinner and drummer Jay Chase — have announced new music and tour dates in the summer and fall. The group, which recently signed with indie powerhouse Secretly Canadian, say they will have new music in the fall.

The group will play a brace of dates in Europe and Australia in the summer before hitting North America, with dates at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium and the Hollywood Bowl in October, where they will be joined by high school punk rockers the Linda Lindas on both dates and (in Los Angeles) by Japanese Breakfast. It seems likely more dates will be added.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. local time.

“It’s with true life affirming pleasure to announce our two headline shows in our two hometowns NYC AND LA supported by two wildly gifted bands Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas at the Hollywood Bowl, with The Linda Lindas supporting in Forest Hills and our other support TBA soon! Representin’ a few generations yo! Cannot wait to see you there! New music! New Era! And New Home with Secretly Canadian ! Much to celebrate!“ says Karen O.

Formed in 2000, the group was one of the leading lights of the turn-of-the-century New York City rock scene that also included the Strokes, Interpol, LCD Soundsystem, TV on the Radio, the National, Liars, the Rapture and many others. Their unusually spare lineup created a very full sound, dominated by O’s shape-shifting vocals and wild stage presence, Zinner’s effects-laden guitar and Chase’s propulsive drumming; their self-titled debut EP displayed an unexpectedly versatile sound and, in “Our Time,” an anthem for the burgeoning NYC rock scene of the era, which has since been documented in the Lizzy Goodman’s “Meet Me in the Bathroom” memoir and film.

The group signed with the formidable major label Interscope in 2002 and released their debut full-length, “Fever to Tell,” the following year, which spawned the alternative hit “Maps” and launched Karen as a major media figure. An equally strong sophomore effort, “Show Your Bones,” followed three years later and the more electronic-based “It’s Blitz!” three years after that, and the group finished out the decade as a major festival headliner and one of the biggest alternative groups in the business, outlasting the impact of most of their contemporaries. However, they embarked on solo projects and reunited for a final Interscope album, “Mosquito,” in 2011, which finished out their contract with the label. All three were musically active throughout the 2010s, Zinner with production work most prominently with Karen’s 2019 excellent “Lux Prima” collaboration with songwriter-producer Danger Mouse, which sonically recalled ’60s artists like John Barry and Serge Gainsbourg and showed yet another side of her musical talent.

Yeah Yeahs Yeahs on tour:

June 5: O2 Apollo @ Manchester, UK [Support: English Teacher]

June 7: O2 Academy Brixton @ London, UK [Support: Dry Cleaning, Anika]

June 8: O2 Academy Brixton @ London, UK [Support: Porridge Radio, Anika]

June 11: Primavera Sound 2022 @ Barcelona, ES

Jul 20: Margaret Court Arena @ Melbourne, Australia [Support: Wet Leg]

Jul 24: Hordern Pavilion @ Sydney, Australia [Support: Wet Leg]

July 29: Osheaga Music and Arts Festival 2022 @ Montreal, QC

October 1: Forest Hills Stadium @ New York, NY [Special Guest TBA, The Linda Linda]

October 6: Hollywood Bowl @ Los Angeles, CA [Japanese Breakfast, The Linda Lindas}