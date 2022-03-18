‘The Women of Def Jam,’ 24-Track Compilation Drops Today

In celebration of Women’s History Month, “The Women of Def Jam ,” a 24-track compilation showcasing some of the top female artists in the history of the world’s premier hip-hop record label, has been released today. Available now as a triple-LP boxed set, the album’s tracklist ranges from Nikki D, Foxy Brown, Boss, and Ashanti to Amerie, Teyana Taylor, Alessia Cara, Rapsody and Jhené Aiko.

“There are so many amazing stories to tell about Def Jam today and how women have been positioned across the company,” says Tunji Balogun, Chairman & CEO, Def Jam Recordings.

According to the announcement, over half of the Def Jam staff are women, including seven women of color in senior executive positions. Two of the three executive leaders are women. Of ten department heads, eight are women. “All of which is to say,” Balogun concludes, “there is a lot to celebrate at Def Jam for Women’s History Month.”

THE WOMEN OF DEF JAM track listing:

Vinyl 1

Side A

Deeper – Boss ft. Papa Juggy I’ll Be – Foxy Brown ft. JAY-Z Ill Na Na – Foxy Brown ft. Method Man Daddy’s Little Girl – Nikki D

Side B

Big Bad Mama – Foxy Brown ft. Dru Hill Foolish – Ashanti Make Her Feel Good – Teairra Marí Gettin’ Some – Shawnna

Vinyl 2

Side A

Need a Boss – Shareefa ft. Ludacris Rock Wit U (Awww Baby) – Ashanti More Than Love – Amerie ft. Fabolous Be Ok – Chrisette Michele ft. will.i.am

Side B

Why R U – Amerie What You Do – Chrisette Michele ft. Ne-Yo Blessed – Saint Bodhi Gonna Love Me – Teyana Taylor

Vinyl 3

Side A

Scars to Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara Ballin – Bibi Bourelly Maybe – Teyana Taylor ft. Pusha T & Yo Gotti London – Kaash Paige

Side B