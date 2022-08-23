WME Promotes Lucy Dickins to Global Head of Contemporary Music and Touring

WME has elevated Lucy Dickins to global head of contemporary music and touring, where she will steer the respective departments across Beverly Hills, New York, Nashville, London and Sydney.

Dickins, who recently re-located to WME’s Beverly Hills office from London, joined the agency in 2019 from ITB (International Talent Booking). Since her arrival, she has helped bring in new clients including Adele, Mumford & Sons, Laura Marling, James Blake and Mabel, whom WME represent globally.

“Lucy is a dynamic leader who brings strategic vision, energy and passion to every artist and colleague she encounters,” said Lloyd Braun, chairman of WME and president of Endeavor Client Group. “Lucy is the ideal leader to guide WME’s contemporary music business as we continue to expand our offerings and opportunities for our clients.”

“I am grateful to the leadership at WME for supporting me in this role, and for my partners and team members I have the privilege of working with every day in the Music division,” added Dickins. “There is no place like WME, and I’m excited for what we will achieve together on behalf of our clients.”

Kirk Sommer will continue in his role as global co-head of contemporary music and touring, while Becky Gardenhire, Joey Lee, and Jay Williams will continue in their roles as co-heads of WME’s Nashville office, managing the agency’s country music touring business.

In 2022 alone, WME has booked over 30,000 dates and brought on many new agents and executives including the addition of veteran PR executive, Dvora Englefield, who joined the company back in April as head of music artist strategy. The company’s most recent signees include Stormzy, Saucy Santana, Meek Mill, Ozuna and Natanael Cano.

WME is behind two major Las Vegas residencies — Adele’s “Weekends With Adele” at Caesars Palace, which was recently rescheduled for Nov. 2022 – March 2023 — and Usher at the MGM Grand. The talent agency also backed Daddy Yankee’s “La Última Vuelta” arena world tour and The Killers’ sold-out UK stadium tour.