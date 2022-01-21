When We Were Young Festival Adds Second Date With Same Lineup

Due to overwhelming demand, Las Vegas’ stacked When We Were Young festival has added a second date, on Sunday, Oct. 23.

Now taking place Oct. 22 and 23, the second date will feature the same lineup as Day 1, the festival announced on Twitter. Led by My Chemical Romance and Paramore, the emo and pop-punk festival will be held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Recalling the heyday of Warped Tour, the lineup also features Bring Me the Horizon, A Day to Remember, Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes, Jimmy Eat World, AFI, the Used, the All American Rejects, Taking Back Sunday, Car Seat Headrest, Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio, Manchester Orchestra, Pierce the Veil, I Prevail and the Story So Far.

Presented by Live Nation, When We Were Young marks Paramore’s first performance in four years, as singer Hayley Williams announced a couple months ago that the band would return in 2022. Meanwhile, My Chemical Romance recently reunited after a six-year breakup, which lasted from 2013 until 2019. Gerard Way and Co. have since played in Los Angeles, Australia, New Zealand and Japan, but the band was forced to postpone its North American and European tours due to COVID-19.

Rounding out the lineup are Dance Gavin Dance, 30H!3, the Ready Set, Jxdn, Wolf Alice, La Dispute, the Wonder Years, Mayday Parade, Boys Like Girls, Hawthorne Heights, Meet Me at the Altar, the Maine, We the Kings, Mom Jeans, Poppy, Silverstein, the Starting Line, State Champs, Motionless In White, Prentiss and the Linda Lindas, who made headlines for their library performance of “Racist, Sexist Boy.”

Presale began at 10 a.m. PT on Friday, Jan. 21, with tickets starting at $19.99 down. Regular sale begins at 2 p.m. PT on Jan. 21.

View the full lineup below.