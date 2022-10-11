Blink-182 and Green Day to Headline When We Were Young 2023

This year’s When We Were Young hasn’t even happened yet, but the throwback music festival has already announced its lineup for 2023, which boasts Green Day and the newly reunited Blink-182 as headliners.

The headliners mark a noticeable shift from emo (this year’s headliners are My Chemical Romance and Paramore) to pop-punk, with the lineup also featuring 30 Seconds to Mars, the Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low, Pierce the Veil, Rise Against, Yellowcard, Sum 41, Simple Plan and New Found Glory.

When We Were Young, which takes place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, has announced an Oct. 21, 2023 date, but considering this year’s edition added two extra dates after the first one sold out, it’s likely that next year will follow suit. Tickets are on presale starting Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. PT. When We Were Young’s website notes that those who signed up for the 2022 presale will automatically receive a 2023 presale code on Friday morning.

The festival’s 2023 lineup also includes Plain White T’s, Something Corporate, Gym Class Heroes, Say Anything, Michelle Branch, the Front Bottoms, Saves the Day, Bowling for Soup, Joyce Manor, Beach Bunny, Less Than Jake, Goldfinger, Turnover, Thrice, Waterparks, the Wrecks and more.

When We Were Young 2022 is taking place Oct. 22, 23 and 29 with a lineup featuring My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Bring Me the Horizon, A Day to Remember, Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes and Jimmy Eat World, among dozens of other emo acts.

General admission tickets for next year’s festival are listed at $249.99, while GA+ and VIP options are available for $419.99 and $519.99, respectively.

Check out the full lineup below.