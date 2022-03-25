Wasserman Music, Black Music Action Coalition, Tennessee State University Partner for Accelerator Program

The Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) has announced a partnership with Wasserman Music and the commercial music program at Tennessee State University for a music accelerator program set to run May 9 to 26.

In collaboration with Nashville Music Equality and the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the intensive curriculum will cover multiple sectors of the industry including songwriting, copyrights, publishing, labels, marketing, touring and publicity, among other focuses, and include guest lectures from influential executives. Among them: Post Malone manager Dre London, Artistry Group founder/CEO Max Gousse, Roddy Ricch manager Shawn Holiday, EMPIRE product manager Russell Barrett, Revels Group manager Jamil Davis and Wasserman Music agents Lee Anderson, Lenore Kinder, Callender, Chappel McCollister and Mallory Smith.

Internship placements are also a component and participating companies include Quality Control Music and Wasserman Music, which has pledged to further the program in the future to other historically Black colleges and universities. The agency also houses its own Color of Change and #ChangeMusic platform.

Said Lee Anderson, EVP and managing executive at Wasserman Music: “The launch of this program is one step in Wasserman’s commitment to doing the work to create real change in this industry. We couldn’t ask for a better partner to work with than BMAC, whose values and goals perfectly align with ours in this effort. We look forward to expanding this program to other schools in the years ahead.”

“Tennessee State University has one of the longest established commercial music degree programs in the country, not to mention HBCUs,” added Dr. Robert L. Elliott, head of the Department of Music at TSU. “We are extremely pleased to join all of the program partners in this activity to expand equity of access and participation within all parts of the music industry to students, who upon graduation, have too often found themselves marginalized and shut out from full participation. The partners in this activity are truly working to help shift the paradigm of inclusion and equity within all parts of the music industry, and TSU and its students are proud to be a part of this historic change.”

The initiative aligns with BMAC’s “[commitment] to breaking down barriers, creating access and opportunities and leveling the playing field for the next generation of Black Executives and creatives,” said Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, co-founder and co-chair of BMAC. “This partnership with Wasserman Music and TSU is the beginning of a movement that will grow and further expand to colleges across the country. Not only are we ensuring meaningful paid internships with support services like housing and transportation but to have the opportunity to bring in subject matter experts and industry leaders to conduct in-person classes will be invaluable to the students.”

Additional program partners include the International Entertainment Buyers Association, Spotify, the Country Music Association, SOLID Nashville, Sony Music, and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Registration for the music accelerator program opens on March 28 and is open to all TSU students.