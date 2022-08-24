From ‘Supalonely’ to ‘Landslide’: Gus Dapperton Signs With Warner Records, Releases Fleetwood Mac Cover (EXCLUSIVE)

Pop upstart Gus Dapperton has signed with Warner Records. The Brooklynite, 25, moves up to the majors after independently releasing a series of buzzy albums and EPs as well as landing a star-making feature on BENEE’s “Supalonely.” Dapperton celebrates the news by unveiling a synth-pop cover of Fleetwood Mac’s seminal “Landslide,” which showcases his vocal range, heartfelt delivery, and off-kilter approach to pop.

“I feel so much pride to be able to work with new partners like Warner Records and grow my team to a place it’s never been,” said Dapperton in an announcement of his signing. “In honor of moving forward and turning the tide, I wanted to cover a song that has always helped me through transitions.” He added that Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” has always resonated with him and is now “an ode to this new chapter of my life.”

Dapperton’s excitement is reciprocated by Warner Records. “We are thrilled to have Gus as the newest member of the Warner/LMK Family,” said Nate Albert, executive vice president of A&R. “He is a singular talent who has laid an incredible artistic foundation on his own terms. Extremely excited to start building his next chapter together.” Albert’s previous signees include superstars The Weeknd (while at Republic Records) and Maggie Rogers (at Capitol).

Long poised for a commercial breakthrough, Dapperton has been amassing a loyal following with a series of independent releases stretching back to 2017. The singer, songwriter, and producer leveled up in 2019 courtesy of BENEE’s “Supalonely,” which amassed more than one billion cumulative streams and peaked at No. 39 on the Billboard Hot 100. Since then, Dapperton has released the critically acclaimed 2020 album “Orca” as well as a series of stand-alone singles including “Meteorite,” a hit collaboration with Norway’s Anna of the North.

As with most rising Gen Z artists, Dapperton is a multi-hyphenate, recently singing with IMG Models. His burgeoning fashion portfolio contains a high-profile campaign for CELINE as well as a runway appearance at the unveiling of Yves Saint Laurent 2023 men’s collection in Marrakech. Listen to Dapperton’s version “Landslide,” his first release as a member of the Warner Records Family, exclusively below.