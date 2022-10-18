Warner Chappell Launches ‘Stories From the Great American Songbook’ Podcast Series

Warner Chappell Music publishing has unveiled an original podcast series called “Setting the Standard: Stories from the Great American Songbook,” in partnership with Bang/Audiation – the team behind WCM’s podcast “Final Sessions: Harry Nilsson’s Losst and Founnd.” The new podcast will “weave together story and song into a tapestry of American cultural history for songwriters, historians, musicians, artists, and fans alike,” according to the announcement.

Launching on October 25th, “Setting the Standard” will feature eight episodes – each on a different legendary songwriter – starting with three-time Oscar-winning and pioneering film composer Harry Warren. Additional episodes will roll out throughout the year and spotlight composers and songwriters including Cole Porter, George and Ira Gershwin, Jule Styne, and more. Using historical sources and new discussions with scholars, critics, artists, and family members, the series will tell the stories of their lives and highlight their most iconic songs. It will also feature exclusive interviews from artists like Billy Corgan and Michael Feinstein, and top songwriters such as Justin Tranter.

The series will be hosted by former Rolling Stone and Billboard editor Joe Levy, with support from the Grammy Museum and The Great American Songbook Foundation.

Justin Tranter added: “To see Warner Chappell shining a bright light on all these iconic songwriters for us to listen to, learn about and worship is beautiful. Having the opportunity to geek out over Cole Porter, such a legendary songwriter who has also become a queer icon, is a dream come true.”

The Gershwin Estates shared: “George and Ira’s songs defined the Jazz Age and elevated musical comedy, and we’re grateful to Warner Chappell for continuing to tell the inspiring stories of their lives and legacies.”

WCM SVP of creative services Ashley Winton said: “We’re launching ‘Setting the Standard’ to give a voice to the creative minds behind many of the Great American Songbook’s most influential standards, songs, and showtunes. Through original content, interviews, and more, we hope to provide an authentic look at one of the most transformative eras in music history.” WCM chiefs Guy Moot and Carianne Marshall added, “We’re seeing a resurgence of catalog songs resonating with new audiences around the world. This podcast spotlights the depth and breadth of some of the incredible legacy writers in our own catalog, and we’re thrilled to bring listeners and fans along with us on this journey.”