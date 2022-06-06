Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Becky G and More Ring in Summer ’22 at KIIS FM’s Wango Tango

Even with the official start of summer still be a couple of weeks ago, the season’s spirit was in full swing for iHeartRadio KIIS FM’s Wango Tango on Saturday night, featuring appearances from Camila Cabello, Becky G and Shawn Mendes, who brought the heat with arena-level performances.

As one of the night’s most anticipated acts, Cabello made everyone want to say “Don’t Go Yet” after she performed hits from her new album, “Familia.” When the pop star started her set with her and her ex-beau’s “Señorita,” fans began buzzing with excitement about a possible on-stage reunion between Mendes and Cabello. It didn’t happen, and that topic of conversation quickly subsided as Cabello delivered riveting performances of several songs from her new project, as well as fan favorites from previous albums.

Camila Cabello performs onstage at iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango held at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 4, 2022 in Carson, California. Christopher Polk for Variety

Mendes followed Cabello and treated fans to a mix of new tracks and older hits including “Wonder,” “When You’re Gone,” “Call My Friends,” “Holding Me Back,” “It’ll Be OK,” “If I Can’t Have You” and “In My Blood.” The singer also took the opportunity to express his stance on gun control in the United States, sporting an orange T-shirt “to raise awareness to end gun violence in America,” urging the crowd to see his post on Instagram about his partnership with the non-profit organization, Everytown.

Shawn Mendes performs onstage at iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango held at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 4, 2022 in Carson, California. Christopher Polk for Variety

Fresh new artists Lauv, Em Beihold and Lauren Spencer-Smith helped kick off the annual extravaganza with a heart-thumping showcase hosted by Ryan Seacrest. The variety of acts gave the crowd a little taste of everything including the Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth, 5 Seconds of Summer, Tate McRae, Latto, Gayle and a special performance by Diplo at Dusk.

For one of her first big performances, Spencer-Smith showed off her powerhouse vocals as she performed her hit single, “Fingers Crossed,” as well as her song “Flowers.” The 18-year-old also delivered a stunning cover of Lewis Capaldi’s ballad “Someone You Loved.” Em Beihold made her Wango Tango debut with her mental health anthem and viral hit song “Numb Little Bug.”

As 5 Seconds Of Summer hit the Wango Tango stage, fans were flooding with enthusiasm, especially since the band performed music from its forthcoming new album, “5SOS5″ which will be released independently via BMG in September. The Australian group gave fans a taste of what to expect with its performance of “Me Myself & I.”

Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer performs at iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango held at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 4, 2022 in Carson, California. Ashley Osborn

Gayle also had her Wango Tango debut, where she showed off her killer guitar skills and in the process started a sing-along to her hit song, “abcdefu.” But before the young star performed her viral kiss-off anthem, she opened her set with her most recent single, “Sleeping With My Friends.”

Becky G delivers an explosive performance for iHeartRadio KIIS FM’s Wango Tango held at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 4, 2022 in Carson, California. Skyler Barberio

The arena could hardly contain itself when Inglewood native Becky G took the stage. The Latina pop star performed a full set of hits including songs from her second studio album “Esquemas,” including “Fulanito,” “Buen Dia,” “Mayores,” “No Mienten,” “Baile Con Mi Ex” and “Mami,” just miles away from where she grew up.

Puth brought the best of his summer grooves for his set, which was full of fan favorites including “Light Switch,” “How Long,” “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” “One Call Away,” “Attention” and “See You Again.” Latto illuminated the night and unleashed all her big energy as she made her grand entrance rocking a glistening “Big Latto” chain. Diplo at Dusk turned the entire event into a massive dance beginning his set with a remix of “Edamame” by bbno$ featuring Rich Brian, followed by David Guetta’s remix of Farruko’s “Pepas” and his collaboration with Sonny Fodera, “Turn Back Time.”

McRae stunned the roaring crowd of Wango Tango attendees with incredible dance numbers and explosive vocal range. She opened her set with a hypnotic performance of “You,” with a team of spirited background dancers. She slowed things down for her second song, “Friends Don’t Look at Friends That Way,” before performing “She’s All I Wanna Be” and closing her set with “You Broke Me First.”