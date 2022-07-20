Vinyl Becomes Them: Harry Styles and Olivia Rodrigo Lead Midyear Top 50 LP Sales Chart, Even as Catalog Giants Still Thrive

A lot of Harry Styles’ fans are eager to see him slip into something more comfortable… like an LP jacket. The vinyl version of his third solo album, “Harry’s House,” is a runaway phenomenon in the format, selling 294,000 copies in less than two months of release to easily top the list of 2022 LP bestsellers so far.

In fact, the Styles album is about 130,000 copies out in front of the nearest contender for the top spot, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour,” a 2021 release that is hardly receding into the distance in any medium. “Sour” has sold another 165,000 copies on vinyl and is facing little immediate competition for the No. 2 spot.

Luminate collected the data on this year’s 50 top vinyl sellers so far for a midyear chart for Variety. (The period surveyed extends just a little past midyear, into mid-July.) The titles that factor in suggest that the vinyl resurgence is not tipping toward any one market or genre, but is strongly impacting multiple demographics.

Once you get past those two pop superstars at the top — and multiple entries by Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish further down — you’ll find that the most acclaimed hip-hop titans are well-represented too, along with plenty of the classic rock catalog titles you’d expect to flourish on vinyl, and even a handful of cult acts whose impact in the format seems to be outsized.

Here’s a list of the top 50, with some further numbers-crunching to follow after:

Rank Title Artist Physical LP Albums Sales – TP 1 Harry’s House Harry Styles 294,000 2 Sour Olivia Rodrigo 165,000 3 Good Kid M.A.A.D City Kendrick Lamar 129,000 4 Rumours Fleetwood Mac 126,000 5 Call Me If You Get Lost Tyler, the Creator 98,000 6 Nevermind Nirvana 87,000 7 Abbey Road Beatles 84,000 8 Purple Rain Prince 80,000 9 Awaken My Love Childish Gambino 79,000 10 Folklore Taylor Swift 79,000 11 Red (Taylor’s Version) Taylor Swift 78,000 12 Unlimited Love Red Hot Chili Peppers 78,000 13 Happier Than Ever Billie Eilish 77,000 14 Fine Line Harry Styles 75,000 15 Dark Side of the Moon Pink Floyd 73,000 16 College Drop Out Kanye West 73,000 17 Igor Tyler, The Creator 72,000 18 Currents Tame Impala 71,000 19 30 Adele 69,000 20 When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Billie Eilish 63,000 21 Am Arctic Monkeys 61,000 22 Dawn FM The Weeknd 54,000 23 Legend Bob Marley 54,000 24 Born To Die Lana Del Rey 53,000 25 Evermore Taylor Swift 52,000 26 Back to Black Amy Winehouse 52,000 27 Fear of the Dawn Jack White 52,000 28 Thriller Michael Jackson 51,000 29 Because the Internet Childish Gambino 50,000 30 Laurel Hell Mitski 49,000 31 Impera Ghost 48,000 32 To Pimp a Butterfly Kendrick Lamar 48,000 33 Greatest Hits Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers 48,000 34 Damn. Kendrick Lamar 46,000 35 Vol. 1-Chronicle-20 Greatest Hits Creedence Clearwater Revival 44,000 36 Greatest Hits Queen 44,000 37 Let It Be Beatles 43,000 38 Brightside Lumineers 43,000 39 Don’t Smile at Me Billie Eilish 43,000 40 Traveller Chris Stapleton 41,000 41 Encanto Lin-Manuel Miranda, Encanto – Cast 41,000 42 Led Zeppelin 4 Led Zeppelin 40,000 43 What’s Going On Marvin Gaye 40,000 44 Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol 1 Soundtrack-Guardians of the Galaxy 40,000 45 Fearless (Taylor’s Version) Taylor Swift 40,000 46 Gold-Greatest Hits ABBA 39,000 47 Take Care Drake 38,000 48 Madvillainy Madvillain 38,000 49 Vol. 2 Guardians of the Galaxy Various Artists 36,000 50 Who Cares? Rex Orange County 36,000

As artists with multiple titles in the top 50 go, Swift continues to be the queen of the format, even without a new album out yet in 2023, claiming four spots. “Folklore” and “Red (Taylor’s Version),” the latter of which is a pricier four-LP set, are nearly tied at Nos. 10-11, with “Evermore” at No. 25 and “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” at No. 45.

Lamar is close behind with three albums on the chart, however — and none of them is his brand-new release, which hasn’t been issued on vinyl yet. Eilish also claims three spots in the top 50, representing all three releases she’s put out to date. There are four more artists with two titles apiece in the top 50: Styles, the Beatles, Childish Gambino and Tyler, the Creator.

The 98,000 in LP sales racked up for Tyler, the Creator’s “Call Me if You Get Lost” is impressive in that it’s a belated vinyl issue of an album that came out digitally in 2021, then came out solely through his webstore before becoming available through mass retailers just last month.

If you’re interested in delineating whether the vinyl format favors brand new catalog, recent catalog or deep catalog, the chart seems to indicate a mixture of all three. Eleven of the top 50 are 2022 releases, with a few out-of-nowhere surprises slipping in among the bottom rungs. “Harry’s House” at No. 1 is followed by Tyler’s “Call Me if You Get Lost” at No. 5 (as mentioned, a 2022 release on vinyl even if it came out digitally last year), the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Unlimited Love” at No. 12, the Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” at No. 22, Jack White’s “Fear of the Dawn” at No. 27, Mitski’s “Laurel Hell” at No. 30, Ghost’s “Impera” at No. 31, the Lumineers’ “Brightside” at No. 38, the “Encanto” soundtrack at No. 41 (again, a 2021 digital release that came out on vinyl this year) and Rex Orange County’s “Who Cares?” slipping in under the wire at No. 50.

Certainly the appearance of albums on the list by the likes of Ghost and Rex Orange County has to be counted as a surprise. But then, so does the resurgence of a catalog title like Madvillain’s “Madvillainy” at No. 48. It’s a 2004 alternative hip-hop cult favorite that continues to be sought out each time it gets repressed — and this latest pressing looks to be close to sold out, judging from the “out of stock” signs currently put up for this LP by most web retailers after 38,000 sales this year.

But if you wanted to argue that vinyl is a format in which many buyers are purchasing their old favorites in the resurgent physical medium of choice, you’d find plenty of evidence for that, as well, with classics by the Beatles, Bob Marley, Pink Floyd, Tom Petty, Michael Jackson, Queen, Marvin Gaye, ABBA and Creedence Clearwater Revival creeping in there. Sometimes one chain offering an exclusive variant can make a difference, as Wal-Mart’s highly sought version of “Queen’s Greatest Hits” did.

But as the three Lamar titles in the top 50 shows, “recent” catalog is also a big factor in vinyl, especially in hip-hop or indie-rock, the latter of which is represented by surprisingly strong showings for oldies but goodies like Arctic Monkey’s “AM” and Tame Impala’s “Currents.”

The general midyear report released by Luminate last year had some other stats about what’s happening with vinyl beyond individual titles. One demographic point of differentiation the data company noted was that women buyers of vinyl skew somewhat younger than male buyers; 34% of female vinyl purchasers are Gen Z, a higher percentage than for men, perhaps reflecting a particularly accentuated interest in their part in today’s strong female superstars like Swift, Eilish and Adele.

One stat that was reported as part of the general survey from Luminate last week was that vinyl sales were almost flat for the year through the end of June, compared with the same six-month period in 2021 — registering a very slight 1% increase. However, an additional point of interest is that sales for current albums on vinyl are up 27.4% through the end of June, offsetting an 8.4% decrease in catalog albums.

Whether the increase in current product and decrease in catalog sales has to do with supply or demand is difficult to suss, but it could be due at least partly to stores running out of stock of their perennial titles as current releases stand in line and jockey for space at the nation’s vastly overburdened pressing plants.

What’s clear is that, since vinyl finally surpassed the CD format last year, there won’t likely be any reversal in that equation. While vinyl had its 1% uptick in volume through midyear, CD sales were down 10.7% from the already dismal year before.

As Jack White said in his recent interview with Variety: “It’ll be streaming and vinyl, streaming and vinyl” — and that’s it, as formats of choice go — “probably for at least the next 10 years.”