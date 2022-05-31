Music Industry Moves: UTA Ups Mike G, Jbeau Lewis and Toni Wallace to Partner

As a part of the largest partner class in United Talent Agency‘s (UTA) history , Mike “Mike G” Guirguis, Jbeau Lewis and Toni Wallace have been promoted to partner.

Mike G represents a variety of artists across multiple genres, including Lil Wayne, the Kid Laroi, Romeo Santos, Burna Boy and more. Prior to UTA, he served as a talent manager for artists including Chris Brown, Akon, and Teyana Taylor, among others.

Lewis handles and equally diverse roster, including Bad Bunny, Muse, Chance the Rapper, Karol G and Jason Derulo, among others. Prior to UTA, Lewis spent 11 years in the music department at CAA, working with artists including Katy Perry, Ariana Grande and Ludacris.

Wallace is responsible for leading brand strategy and marketing partnerships for UTA’s music roster of over 1,000 artists including Post Malone, Marshmello, 21 Savage, Offset and many more. She also ran sponsorships and experiences for Post Malone’s “Posty Fest,” H.E.R.’s “Lights On Festival,” and Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s Verzuz online DJ battle series. Prior to joining UTA, Wallace ran brand partnerships and licensing for five years at Columbia Records, following five years at Microsoft.

+ Snap has hired Maaliq Joseph as manager of music artists partnerships on the talent partnerships team. In this new role, Joseph will help manage and develop relationships with artists on the platform, supporting strategic content opportunities. He will report to Francis Roberts, Snap’s head of creator partnerships.

Based in Los Angeles, Joseph joins Snap after spending three years at Warner Music Group as a manager of artist development/touring. He has worked with artists like Saweetie, NLE Choppa, Isaiah Rashad, Wale, Earl Sweatshirt, Freddie Gibbs, Baby Tate and more.

Before WMG, he spent three years at Creative Artists Agency (CAA) under Mark Cheatham, global head of hip-hop/R&B. He handled touring and booking for artists including Cardi B, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Fetty Wap, Young Thug, Anthony Hamilton and more.