‘The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical’ Creators to Perform Album at the Kennedy Center

Hot off the heels of their Grammy win, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear are taking their popular musical theater album “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” to The Kennedy Center.

The two will perform a one-night only concert event at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall, set for July 26. The event will see Barlow and Bear perform the songs from their album with accompaniment by the National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Steven Reineke. The event will mark the first orchestral performance of the album, which won best musical theater album at the 2022 Grammy Awards this April. The event will also feature multiple special guests who will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We are so thrilled for ‘The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical’ album to make its orchestral world premiere at The Kennedy Center,” Barlow and Bear said in a statement. “When we began this journey, we had no idea how much this music would resonate with so many people. Being able to perform our work at such an iconic venue is a dream come true, and we can’t wait to see you all there.”

“The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” is an album based on the hit Netflix romance series “Bridgerton.” Barlow and Bear attracted attention to the project after posting a video performing one of the songs on TikTok, and would go on to livestream their development and recording of the album. After receiving permission from Netflix, the two released the album in September of last year, which reached #1 on the iTunes U.S. Pop charts and and has gained 45 million streams. Barlow serves as lead vocalist of the album, while Bear produced and orchestrated the 15-song concept album.

