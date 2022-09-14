Universal Music Publishing Names Jennifer Knoepfle Executive VP and Co-Head of U.S. A&R

Universal Music Publishing Group has named Jennifer Knoepfle executive vice president and co-head of US A&R, effective immediately, the company announced on Wednesday. Based in Los Angeles, Knoepfle will report to UMPG chairman-CEO Jody Gerson.

According to the announcement, Knoepfle — who joins after 13 years at Sony Music Publishing, where she worked with Gerson — will work closely with David Gray, her fellow co-head of U.S. A&R, and the company’s team.

Knoepfle was most recently senior VP of creative at Sony Music Publishing, where she had worked since 2009. During her tenure, she signed and/or developed such major writers as Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, Dan Nigro, Ariel Rechtshaid, Bloodpop, Joel Little and artists including Willow, Tate McRae, King Princess, Remi Wolf, Maggie Rogers, Leon Bridges, Wallows, Salem Ilese, Noah Kahan and Lord Huron. She also has worked extensively with

Grimes, Foster the People, Mikky Ekko and Sam Dew. Prior to Sony, she served as senior director of membership at ASCAP from 2005-2009, bringing the Killers and Greg Kurstin to the performing rights organization.

Gerson said: “I am delighted to be reunited with Jennifer and am thrilled she is joining us at UMPG. She is certainly one of the most gifted and accomplished A&R executives in the industry, and one that understands the qualities required to make a great songwriter, and possesses the instinct of how best to nurture, shape and strengthen that craft. She joins UMPG to lead our A&R team with David Gray, at a truly exciting time, as we further build on UMPG’s global creative strategy, which sets us apart from the industry – Nurturing next generation talent across all territories, supporting music’s biggest superstars, and reinforcing the legacies of songwriting icons.”

Knoepfle said: “I am excited and grateful to be reunited with Jody Gerson at UMPG, who played an integral role in my development and has served as a mentor since bringing me to Sony in 2009. We are both aligned in our belief in identifying and helping to shape tomorrow’s great talents. I look forward to working with the entire U.S. A&R team to deliver creative success for our writers and artists in the future.”